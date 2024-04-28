Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at The 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala. The couple attended the Las Vegas event on April 27, where they spent time with Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

A video from inside the gala showed the pair walking through the event holding hands, with Taylor, 34, looking stunning in a green dress and Travis, 34, showing off a longer hairstyle than the shaved look he rocked during football season. At one point, the NFL player took the stage and made a sweet reference to the pop star while auctioning off tickets to her tour.

“I was just talking to my significant other and, uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told the crowd. “Has anyone ever heard of the Eras tour?” Meanwhile, Taylor was in the audience waving a napkin in the air and cheering alongside other attendees.

The event’s auctioneer, Harry Santa, had Travis cracking up in another video when he added, “Who would actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you’re winning four of her tickets? This is insane! Let’s go!” The tour tickets were sold for $80,000, according to a post on Harry’s Instagram Story.

It appears Taylor and Travis spent the weekend in Vegas, as they were also spotted spending time with Patrick, 28, and Brittany, 28, on April 26. The couples enjoyed a double date at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at the ARIA Resort & Casino. Taylor previously developed a close relationship with Patrick’s wife during the 2023 NFL season.

For the last several weeks, Taylor and Travis have been making the most of their time off before she heads back out on the road for the European leg of the Eras tour in May. On the weekend of April 20, they took a private getaway to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with pals Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. The week prior, they were in Indio, California, for night two of Coachella on April 13.

Amid the tour hiatus, the “Fortnight” singer released her new album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19 and fans have recently been speculating that she may be adding songs from the new record to her Eras tour setlist. The theorizing began after Taylor posted tour rehearsal footage that showed her using an apparent new microphone and included a scene where her dancers used props that weren’t previously featured in the show. However, she has not commented on the rumors.