Chicago Fire fans want to know if they’ve seen the last of actor Eamonn Walker, after his character, Wallace ​Boden, seemingly departed the show at the end of season 12.

How Was ​Boden Written Out ​of the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 Finale?

Fans might have known something was up when in episode ​9, Boden took a leave of absence from Firehouse 51 due to personal family matters involving stepson, James. He left Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in charge but returned for the show’s finale.

Boden returned for the final episode of season 12 and after witnessing an incredible act of bravery at a construction site collapse, he told his team his planned to officially run for Deputy Commissioner.

Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire executive producer Andrea Newman told TV Insider ahead of the season finale, “Boden has been managing a lot of change at home (with his stepson James) and at 51, and learned a lot while doing it, including about himself.”

She added, “A shocking incident in the finale will highlight what it means to him to be a leader, and everyone close to him will be impacted in a huge way by the decision he makes.”

Is Chicago Fire’s Boden Character Gone for Good?

Boden is alive and well, he’s just taking on a new career path that has resulted in him no longer being a full-time cast member on the show. He is expected to return in a recurring status going forward. Eamonn has not said why he is leaving Chicago Fire as a series regular.

“As we all said to Eamonn, we are not really letting you go, ever. You will always be stuck with us because we love you too much to say goodbye,” Andrea told Deadline on May 22, 2024, after the season finale aired.

How Long Has Eamonn Walker Starred on ‘Chicago Fire?’

The British actor has been there from the show’s very first episode when it premiered on NBC in October 2012.

His character of Boden started out as the Battalion Chief of Firehouse 51 and was a 30-year veteran who worked alongside Kelly’s late father, Benny Severide, in the department.

Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

What Did Creator Dick Wolf and Executive Producer Andrea Newman Say About Eamonn’s Departure?

“Eamonn was the first actor cast on Chicago Fire, and we knew once he said yes, that we were off and running. His character Chief Wallace Boden was the undisputed leader of Firehouse 51 and, off-screen, Eamonn has filled the same role with our ensemble cast,” Dick told Deadline on May 22, 2024, the same day the season 12 finale aired.

E.P. Andrea told the outlet, “There is some talk in the finale about who would take over for Boden if he were to leave, and Boden’s thoughts surprise everyone, most especially the person he chooses. Like you say, those are some very big shoes to fill, and I think whoever might come into that role would have to lead in a very different way than Boden did. There’s no replacing Chief Boden, or Eamonn Walker.

She added, “Eamonn is the most big-hearted, passionate, hard-working and dedicated actor (and human) I know, and he is like a father to every cast member and crew member of this team. He is loved like no other. Any change in his position on Fire is going to be like an earthquake coming through. The vibe on set for the finale was just, hold onto Eamonn as tight as you can. Every minute with him is a gift.”