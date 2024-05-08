Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie: What to Know About Horror Show

Travis Kelce’s star just keeps getting brighter! The NFL pro has been cast in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series, Grotesquerie. This ​news has led fans to wonder about details regarding Ryan’s new show and Travis’ part in the series.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Grotesquerie’?

Ryan hasn’t revealed much information about Grotesquerie. It was previously announced that Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Leslie Manville would star in the series. On May 7, 2024, Niecy surprised fans by sharing a clip on Instagram ​that featured Travis.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie,” Niecy said in the clip before sliding the camera over to reveal Travis standing behind her.

“Coming into new territory with Niecy!” Travis exclaimed while smiling.

Travis reshared the video clip on his own Instagram Story the same day.

Has Travis Kelce’s Role in ‘Grotesquerie’ Been Revealed?

While neither Ryan nor Travis have addressed the Kansas City Chiefs’ role in the upcoming show, Niecy’s Instagram Reel seemed to give fans a small hint at who the tight end might be playing. In the video clip, Niecy appears to be wearing a hospital gown and robe when Travis pops up behind her. He’s dressed in an all-white ensemble ​that resembles something an orderly at a hospital might wear.

SNL/YouTube

IMDb also hasn’t revealed the name or any information about Travis’ character in Grotesquerie.

The role will be Travis’ first foray into the world of drama and horror and only his second stint at acting in general. ​ He previously hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2023 and ​starred in his own reality dating show called Catching Kelce in 2016. In March 2024, he was ​named the host of the upcoming game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

What ​Is Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’ About?

Ryan has always been notoriously tight-lipped about his upcoming projects, but the American Horror Story creator gave fans a small sneak ​peek at what to expect via Instagram on February 23, 2024.

The Instagram Reel showed a black screen with “Grotesquerie” written in white, followed by some of the names of the cast ​members like Niecy and Courtney. Niecy’s voice could be heard in the voiceover.

“I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now. There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness,” Niecy said.

The clip concluded by saying the new horror drama would be coming in ​fall 2024.