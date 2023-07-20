Reality star turned entrepreneur turned actress Kim Kardashian underwent an unrecognizable transformation for her part in American Horror Story: Delicate. The trailer giving the first look at the tycoon’s starring role debut dropped on July 20, and fans are shocked at her appearance.

What Does the Trailer for Kim Kardashian’s Role in ‘AHS: Delicate’ Show?

The Skims founder is seen sliding off a pair of dark round sunglasses with black gloved hands, exposing oversized eyelashes while wearing chrome red lipstick. Her last name “Kardashian” flashes behind her in blood red as a spooky version of the children’s lullaby “Rock-a-bye Baby” plays over the video.

Kim’s hair is long and platinum blonde and in the last shot, she appears in a black dress cradling a baby.

Costars Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne have similar reveals, taking off sunglasses while sporting the same color hair, as dancers in matching platinum wigs move in circles wearing red and black outfits, as those two colors are the theme of the trailer.

“Listen closely” read the caption on ahsfx’s Instagram page where the trailer debuted.

What Has Kim Kardashian Said About Appearing in ‘AHS: Delicate’?

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” the reality star, told Variety at the Met Gala on May 1, adding, “I’m so excited for the experience.”

“We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month,” the entrepreneur continued. “But production has already started, and I’m so excited.”

Kim revealed that she would be starring in American Horror Story season 12 with an Instagram video she shared on April 10.

What Has Creator Ryan Murphy Said About Kim Kardashian Starring in ‘AHS: Delicate?

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on April 10. “Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Has Kim Kardashian Faced Backlash About Starring in ‘AHS: Delicate’?

Broadway legend Patti LuPone shaded The Kardashians star during an April 23 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying she was “taking a role away” from a trained actor.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim, you know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” the Evita alum quipped, appearing to make a reference to the 1935 Noël Coward song with lyrics that read, “Don’t put your daughter on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.”

Actress Sharon Stone seemed to diss the Hulu star as well when she commented on Access Hollywood‘s Instagram post about Patti’s criticisms.

“Well … you know … acting. It may not be brain surgery, but we do treasure our art,” the Basic Instinct star wrote, adding, “We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing,” seeming to reference author Malcolm Gladwell, who wrote that it takes “10,000 hours” of practice to achieve true expertise in any skill.