Ready for their turn! The kids of the Kardashian-Jenners family saw their famous moms off to the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

North West dropped her mom, Kim Kardashian, off on fashion’s biggest night and watched as the reality TV personality rocked the red carpet. The eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West looked sophisticated as she showed off her style in a pink, oversized blazer and pearls.

MEGA

The Skims founder coordinated with her daughter, wearing a similar color and pearls, however instead opted for a Schiaparelli halter dress that hugged her curves.

Meanwhile, Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, held her mom’s hand tight as the cosmetic mogul made her way toward the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

MEGA

While on the carpet, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum did an outfit reveal as she took off a bold coat to reveal a stunning asymmetrical Haider Ackermann form-fitting dress.

Meanwhile, their aunt Kendall Jenner took things a step further and showed more skin on the red carpet than her sisters. The runway model wore a Marc Jacobs leotard that featured a menswear/tuxedo motif. The leotard featured a thong back which exposed Kendall’s bare booty as she posed for photos.

The famous family has solidified themselves as Met Gala staples over the years, with 2022 being the first year that all of the sisters and their mom, Kris Jenner, attended. Kourtney Kardashian was present alongside her husband, Travis Barker, while Khloé Kardashian made her Met Gala debut that year. Both sisters seemingly skipped out on the 2023 fundraising event.

Fans were surprised several members did attend this year’s event as Page Six previously reported that none of the Kardashian family members would be invited. However, an insider that was “familiar” with the situation said that the E! alums were welcome.

Kim shut down the rumors on April 26, when she revealed she was planning her outfit for the vent.

“Had a date with [Choupette Lagerfeld] in Paris,” the mother of four captioned a series of photos via Instagram. “We then spent some time at [Karl Lagerfeld’s] office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”