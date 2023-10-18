While actress Sophia Bush and soccer star Ashlyn Harris have been friends for years, a reported romance has sparked between the two women shortly after their respective splits from their spouses. Fans are wondering how the pair became involved and if their relationship played a part in their divorces.

Are Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Dating?

Multiple reports surfaced on October 17 that Sophia and Ashlyn were an item. “It’s very new. They are definitely a couple,” a source told Page Six. while an insider from their social circle told People that the women just went on their first date.

“After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” a source told the outlet, adding, “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.” Both women are in the process of divorcing their respective spouses.

When Did Sophia Bush File For Divorce

The One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from husband Grant Hughes on August 4 after 13 months of marriage. The pair wed in a lavish ceremony at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Grant’s native Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 11, 2022.

“Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” the entrepreneur’s rep told Life & Style about his estranged wife after the news broke that she was reportedly dating Ashlyn.

Sophia had gushed about her marriage to Grant in a one-year anniversary post in June, writing, “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband.’ Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.” She has since deleted the post.

When Did Ashlyn Harris File for Divorce?

Ashlyn filed for divorce from fellow United States Women’s National Soccer team player Ali Krieger on September 19. The pair met in 2010 and made their relationship public in March 2019. They got married nine months later. The former couple share two young children, adopting daughter Sloane 2021, and son Ocean in August 2022.

How Long Have Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Known Each Other?

Sophia and Ashlyn sat on a panel together at Cannes Lions, which the Chicago P.D. alum posted about on June 19. In an Instagram post showing the actress smiling and putting her hand on Ashlyn’s arm as the athlete threw her head back and laughed, Sophia wrote, “Had an absolutely amazing conversation at Cannes Lions today with these trailblazing women. @stagwell hosted us for a panel where discussed the impact that deep, creative partnerships can make to challenge societal systems and narratives, and to uplift women in sports!” adding, “Love you @ashlynharris24 and @sophieannkelly.”

The John Tucker Must Die star is an investor in Los Angeles’ Angel City Football Club and has known Ashlyn through the sport. When announcing her participation in the team in 2020, Sophia said, “As a lifelong soccer fan, having a women’s football club in my hometown is a dream come true. Being a part of a leadership group like this one, filled with women and allies who are passionate about building community both on and off the field — who care about legacy, integrity, and the advancement of female athletes — is thrilling.”

Ashlyn and Ali played for the Washington Spirit when the National Women’s Soccer League formed in 2013. The duo went on to play for the Orlando Pride from 2016 until 2021, before being traded together to the NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2022. Ashlyn announced her retirement in November 2022. Ali revealed she would be retiring at the end of the 2023 season and played her final regular season NWSL match on October 17, the same day news broke about Ashlyn and Sophia.