Throughout her many years in the entertainment industry, Sophia Bush has also made headlines for her various publicized relationships. In addition to dating stars like James Lafferty, Austin Nichols and Jesse Lee Soffer, Sophia has also been married two times. Her first husband was One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray and her second was businessman Grant Hughes. Following her seemingly sudden divorce from Grant in 2023, fans are more curious than ever about these marriages.

Who Was Sophia Bush Married To?

As of 2023, Sophia Bush is still legally married to her second husband. Her first marriage was to Chad Michael Murray in 2005. Chad and Sophia met on the set of One Tree Hill, which premiered in 2003. They were engaged by May 2004 and tied the knot less than one year later on April 16, 2005.

However, the marriage was extremely short-lived, as Sophia and Chad split that September. Their divorce was finalized in December 2006.

Sophia went on to have several high-profile relationships after the split, but did not tie the knot again until June 11, 2022, when she married Grant Hughes in Oklahoma after two years together. The pair started dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020 and got engaged in august 2021.

Just 13 months after Sophia and Grant’s wedding, Sophia filed for divorce in August 2023. “[They] were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source told People at the time. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

Did Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray Get an Annulment?

After Sophia and Chad split, she filed to have their marriage annulled at the beginning of 2006. She cited fraud as the reason for wanting an annulment. However, a judge did not grant the request.

The exes had to continue to work together for five years after their divorce. “When you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it,” Sophia explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2014. “Because, for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. I think at the end of it it really let me just let go of it.”

SGranitz/WireImage

In a 2018 interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, Sophia admitted that marrying Chad “was not a thing [she] actually wanted to do.” She also hinted that she was pressured into marrying Chad by showrunners on One Tree Hill. “What’s the fight when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time,” the actress said.

A representative for Chad shut down Sophia’s take, calling her comments “ludicrous” and insisting that Chad has always conducted himself professionally. “He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

In 2021, Sophia told Michael Rosenbaum on his “Inside of You” podcast that she will no longer “poke fun” at herself for being a “dumb kid” and getting married so young. “It gets twisted into I’m talking s— about somebody who I don’t even know anymore,” she explained. “It’s not worth my time. It’s not in a place where I harbor ill will or anything.”

Why Did Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Split?

Sophia has not publicly commented about her divorce from Grant. However, both she and the businessman did not request spousal support in their divorce documents. Grant also listed the reason for divorce as “irreconcilable differences” when he responded to Sophia’s August 2023 divorce filing in September 2023.

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Grant’s filing listed his and Sophia’s date of separation as June 27, 2023. Just over two weeks prior, the pair had celebrated their one year wedding anniversary. Both Sophia and Grant publicly declared their love for each other on Instagram for the special occasion, which made news of their split even more shocking. Both posts have since been deleted from social media.

Are Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Dating?

In October 2023, Sophia sparked dating rumors with retired soccer champ Ashlyn Harris, who is also in the midst of a divorce from wife Ali Krieger after filing in September. A source told People that Sophia and Ashlyn have been “friends for years” and reportedly went on “their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago.”

In response to the dating rumors about his estranged wife, Grant’s rep exclusively told Life & Style, “Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled.”