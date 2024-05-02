Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz made headlines when they were caught in the middle of a nasty fight at the Chateau Marmont hotel in May 2024. How do Britney and Paul know each other and are they dating?

Are Britney Spears and Paul Soliz Dating?

The “Toxic” singer and Paul first met when he was hired to work as her housekeeper in 2022, though he was reportedly fired after two months on the job due to his criminal background. His troubles with the law include instances of disturbing the peace, child endangerment and firearm possession, which were reportedly uncovered after he was hired.

Following her split from Sam Asghari in August 2023, Britney and Paul sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together during a public outing that same month.

Paul continued to fuel dating speculation when he told Us Weekly that Britney is “a phenomenal woman” in September 2023. “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person,” he added.

Britney and Paul have not publicly confirmed that their relationship is romantic. However, they have been spotted on several public outings, including during a drive around the San Fernando Valley in April 2024.

Did Britney Spears and Paul Soliz Split?

Rumors swirled that the pair called it quits in September 2023, though sources confirmed to Us Weekly that they were still together in February 2024. “Britney and Paul are definitely together,” one source said at the time. “He’s still in the picture.”

The relationship is seemingly serious, as another source told Us Weekly that Britney has met Paul’s children. “She’s great with [the kids], and they like her,” the insider shared. However, it is not clear if he has met her sons Sean Preston and Jayden.

Britney Spears and Paul Soliz Get Into Heated Public Fight

After months of keeping a low profile, Britney and Paul shocked fans when they had an argument at the Chateau Marmont hotel in California on May 1, 2024. The “Womanizer” singer was allegedly “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance,” according to TMZ.

Britney arrived at the hotel late that evening, and authorities were called after she allegedly made a disturbance. Guests claimed that a woman believed to be the “Circus” singer “was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests,” per TMZ.

Officers arrived at the property around 10:30 p.m., though reportedly left when the situation was seemingly under control. Britney and Paul went back to their room around 11 p.m., and allegedly got into a physical altercation later in the night.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

According to the report, other hotel guests called the paramedics because they feared there was an “injured person” due to Britney’s “screaming.”

Paramedics arrived to the room at 12:40 a.m., and Britney was later spotted walking outside the establishment while wrapped in a blanket and pillow. She and her team eventually left the property without Paul.