Britney Spears has seemingly clapped back at ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake after he declared during a New York City concert on Thursday, January 31, “I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody.”

The “Womanizer” singer, 42, shared an Instagram post the morning after Justin, 43, went off on stage. “Someone told me someone was talking sh-t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry!!!” she wrote.

Britney’s post included a photo of a basketball going through a hoop with broken chains, ​which fans took as another hint given the former couple used to love to play the sport together.

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

Justin’s comment the night before was captured on video and many of Britney’s fans believed it was a public response to claims she made about him in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

While Britney didn’t directly name Justin in her post, some fans were sure Justin was aiming at the “Piece of Me” singer when he made the statement during a performance at Irving Plaza and took to X to express their feelings.

“CONFIRMED: Justin Timberlake is still a misogynistic piece of f–king sh-t. I don’t understand how y’all think this is ‘cool’ to publicly attack a woman for 20 years,” one person wrote while sharing the video of his comment, while another posted, “Justin still throwing the same petty shots at Britney. His ego will never allow him to grow and move on … how pathetic.”

Credit: X

Credit: X

Another fan who shared the video on X wrote, “F–k you Justin, I’ll admit I liked his music still his new song was good but this man. I’m done. I’m no longer a fan of yours, I was hoping for success for you. Nope karma is a bitch and while Britney is kind hearted I’m not and nor are her fans when you wrong her.”

One person pointed out how Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, might feel about the exes’ ongoing feud, sharing a meme of a frustrated woman and writing, “Jessica Biel watching Justin Timberlake bring up Britney Spears on stage for the 20th consecutive year.”

In her memoir, Britney – who dated Justin from 1999 through 2022 – wrote of how she became pregnant at 17 years old, and that Justin did not want to become a dad. She ended up having an abortion which she later regretted.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she alleged.

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” the performer continued, adding, “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

Britney also claimed Justin was unfaithful to her during their romance. “There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me,” she wrote. “Because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it.”

Justin has not publicly responded to the claims Britney made in her memoir.