Britney Spears is set to release her memoir, The Woman in Me, later this year, and the book promises to deliver a transparent look inside her journey surrounding her past conservatorship.

“The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope,” the book’s website reads. “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’ groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

The description continues, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

One day prior, Britney, 41, teased fans with the upcoming news via a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Great news coming tomorrow,” she wrote on Monday, July 10. “I’m so, so excited … can’t wait to share this news with you all!!!!”

Rumors of Britney’s upcoming memoir started to swirl in April after a Page Six report surfaced online that she had been working on a “story of triumph.” The outlet detailed that the book would focus on her childhood, public breakups, her conservatorship and her life alongside now-husband Sam Asghari.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The outlet also reported at the time that in the book, Britney “transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art,” and that the published work would “shake the world.”

Britney did not publicly comment on the reports at the time.

Fans of the “Gimme More” artist have rallied around her for years as news circulated regarding the conservatorship that she was placed under in 2008, with father Jamie Spears acting as her conservator. Thirteen years later, Britney provided a compelling testimony during a hearing in June 2021, arguing why she believed that the court order should end.

“I just want my life back,” she told the judge at the time after accusing her family of emotional and financial abuse. “I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things.”

Britney’s conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021. She later married her husband, Sam, 29, in June 2022.

The Woman in Me is set for a release date of Tuesday, October 24.