Britney Spears’ Sons Sean Preston and Jayden With Kevin Federline Are All Grown Up: Photos!

All grown up! Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, look so mature these days. Find out more about her family below.

What Are the Ages of Britney’s Kids?

The “Baby One More Time” singer’s oldest child is named Sean, but he goes by Preston. He was born on September 14, 2005, in Santa Monica, California. Crazy enough, the teen is the same age his mom was when she skyrocketed to fame in the late ‘90s.

Just like his big bro, Jayden is also a Virgo and was born on September 12, 2006, in Los Angeles.

Who Has Custody of Britney’s Children?

The Grammy winner’s downward spiral in 2007 resulted in a temporary loss of custody of Sean Preston and Jayden. The “Womanizer” singer was then put under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, the following year.

In 2019, Britney was granted 30 percent custody of her boys. It was reported by multiple outlets in 2019 that the “Gimme More” singer is fighting for 50/50 custody.

Mark Vincent Kaplan, the Los Angeles-based divorce lawyer who represents Kevin, briefly talked about the arrangement.

“The conservatorship being in place was one of the conditions of the custody early on, and so far, that adds a layer of structure that hasn’t been changed in quite a while, which is consistent in the best interest of the kids,” the attorney said following the 2019 70/30 custody ruling. He noted nothing in the conservatorship “has caused an issue on custodial arrangements.”

What Is the Drama With Jamie Spears and Britney’s Kids?

In August 2019, Kevin filed a police report and was granted a restraining order against Jamie after a fight involving Sean Preston, who was 13 at the time.

Kevin and his attorney, Mark, went to court for an emergency hearing three days after the incident to seek a restraining order against Jamie. The order, which was granted with no opposition from Jamie, prohibits the grandfather from coming near Sean Preston and Jayden for three years, Us Weekly reported.

The following March, Jayden recorded a video of himself on Instagram calling Jamie “a pretty big d—k” and said, “He can go die.” Mark told Page Six at the time his client Kevin was “handling” the “family matter” privately.

Where Do Britney and Her Kids Stand Today?

The “Piece of Me” artist shares rare glimpses into her life as a mom with occasional Instagram photos and videos with her sons. They seem to be close, despite the ongoing drama surrounding their family.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Britney’s boys, Sean Preston and Jayden!