Britney Spears Happy to Be Mending Relationship With Sons

Britney Spears is making great strides to reconcile with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, since her brother, Bryan Spears, launched his solo rescue mission recently, as Life & Style previously reported.

Britney, 42, is thrilled to be mending fences with her estranged sons at long last, too.

“Her boys are very happy that Bryan is back on the scene,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s already had such a positive influence on her, even if it is one day at a time as far as her recovery and stability goes. Just the fact that they’re now talking to her again shows the progress she’s made and is a huge step.”

The source continued, “They won’t like that she’s gone and blabbed about it on Instagram, but she just couldn’t help it. She’s so incredibly happy. Everyone is trying to get her to manage her expectations a little bit because in true Britney fashion she’s going from zero to a hundred and talking about all the things she wants to do with them, the trips she wants to take with them, the gifts she wants to send.”

The insider reveals that the “Baby One More Time” songstress has even contemplated uprooting her life in Los Angeles to head to Hawaii to be closer to Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17. However, that might not be the best move considering Britney’s past troubles with the boys.

“If they agreed to it, she’d move to Hawaii in a heartbeat to be close to them. But that kind of over-the-top behavior is only going to put them off,” the source explains. “What she needs to do is take it slow and steady if she’s going to truly earn their trust back. Luckily, Bryan is there to guide her, and she is listening to him. But it’s very hard for her not to get super excited because she’s so overjoyed to be in contact with them again.”

However, TMZ reported on Wednesday, June 26, that sources close to the situation say Brit and her boys haven’t come close to reconciling. Instead, the insider claimed that the “Toxic” artist has only spoken to Sean and Jayden once on Mother’s Day and that they haven’t seen their mom for almost three years.

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

“Years of aberrant behavior and troubling conduct can’t be easily erased,” a separate source told the outlet. “There’s no evidence things have gotten better.”

The “Slave 4 U” songstress has had a tenuous relationship with both of her sons over the past couple years after their father and Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline revealed that Jayden and Sean had some major issues with her posting nude selfies on social media.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough,” Kevin, 46, told The Daily Mail in 2022. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

The former backup dancer also revealed that it was Sean and Jayden’s “decision” to not see their mother and neither of them attended her 2022 wedding to estranged husband Sam Asghari. However, Britney took issue with Kevin’s claims and clapped back at her ex in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love … like my kids,” the Crossroads star wrote via Instagram on August 10, 2022. “I looked forward to seeing my kids every week … it was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days … maybe 3 days … but then the next week they stayed for only one day. Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!”