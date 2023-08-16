Britney Spears and Sam Asghari went though a lot in their romance, which began when they met on the set of a music video in 2016. They began dating and the personal trainer stood by the pop princess as she battled mental health issues, as well as her legal war to get out of the conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears. Despite marrying in June 2022, the couple split in August 2023 after a turbulent seven years together.

When Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Meet?

Sam had a role in Britney’s 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” During down time between shots, the duo made small talk and Sam eventually slipped the singer his phone number, which she later decided to use.

“I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” Britney explained during a January 2017 radio interview. “So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.” That same month, the “Toxic” songstress made Sam Instagram official, posting a photo of the pair having dinner together.

What Did Britney Spears Say About Dating Sam Asghari?

“I’ve been with this man for over a year,” the fragrance mogul shared in a February 2018 Instagram post. “Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!” She would continue to share adoring photos of the couple in the years to come.

How Did Sam Asghari Help Britney During Her Mental Health Crisis?

The performer canceled a second Las Vegas residency in 2019 and entered mental health treatment. Upon completing her in-patient stint, Britney shares several smiling selfies with Sam in May on Instagram, writing, “I love this man @samasghari.”

How Did Sam Asghari Support Britney Amid Her Conservatorship Battle?

After the February 2021 release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears examined her conservatorship under father Jamie, Sam took to Instagram to explain his feelings on the matter.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Sam wrote in a February 9 Instagram Story. He continued, “In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

The Iran native added, “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

The actor posted a photo wearing a “Free Britney” T-shirt in June 2021 when she personally addressed the court about her conservatorship ordeal. Britney’s conservatorship was finally terminated by a judge in November 2021, and Sam shared a post reading, “History was made today. Britney is Free!”

When Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Engaged?

The duo seemed headed for a happy ever after when they got engaged on September 12, 2021. The couple posed together with Britney wearing a diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post.

When Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Married?

The pair wed in the backyard of her Thousand Oaks, California, home on June 9, 2022. She wore a custom Versace gown and was surrounded by celebrity guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.

Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Have Children?

Britney announced she was expecting their first child in April 2022, only to reveal the following month that the couple had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the duo shared on their Instagram pages. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.

“When Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Split?

A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style on August 16, 2023, that the couple are headed for divorce.

“Britney wants out of her marriage. A divorce is in the works. Even though she’s pushed Sam to the brink with her erratic behavior, he would probably keep enduring it, but she’s adamant,” the insider said. The Mississippi native seemingly hinted that there were problems in her marriage when she took a March 2023 trip to Hawaii without Sam and didn’t wear her wedding ring.