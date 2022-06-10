Here Comes the Bride! Britney Spears Stuns in Her Versace Wedding Gown During Sam Asghari Nuptials

Here comes the bride! Britney Spears married longtime beau Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, on Thursday, June 9, but it was her gorgeous wedding dress that stole the show.

The “Baby One More Time” songstress, 40, wore a stunning wedding dress designed by Donatella Versace, a source tells Life & Style, while her model husband, 28, donned a classic black tux by the iconic designer.

Sam and Britney announced their engagement via Instagram on September 12, 2021, just moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” the Grammy winner wrote alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring.

“She knew Sam was going to propose and she’s been crazy with anticipation … She loves Sam and she loves the ring, she’s dancing around the house staring at it,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “[Her] dreams are finally coming true. She’s on cloud nine and says nothing can bring her down.”

The newlyweds started dating after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” Sam told Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”

The “Gimme More” singer made their relationship Instagram official by uploading a photo with the personal trainer on New Year’s Day 2017.

In April, the “Toxic” singer and her now-husband announced they were expecting their first child together via Instagram. This would have marked Britney’s third child, as she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Britney wrote via Instagram on April 11.

“I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she added.

Sadly, Britney revealed she suffered a miscarriage on May 14.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

The couple is remaining optimistic as Sam took to his Instagram Story to share a hopeful message on May 16. “We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future,” he wrote, adding that they “will be expanding [their] family soon.”