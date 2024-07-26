Who Played Lady Deadpool? All Deadpool and Wolverine Cameos

Shortly after news that Deadpool was adding another film to the Marvel franchise, fans began to speculate on who might appear in a cameo. One of the characters rumored to appear was Lady Deadpool, and the internet went wild thinking it could possibly be Taylor Swift. The second option was Blake Lively, who happens to be married to Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds. So, who played Lady Deadpool in the end?

(Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine ahead!)

Who Played Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

While Swifties were holding out hope the “So High School” singer would nab the part, the movie credits Blake. However, Lady Deadpool never removes her mask in the film. Lady Deadpool has a line or two, and it’s Blake’s voice in the film.

Who Else Has a Cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

The cameos in the Deadpool franchise are some of the best things about the films. In Deadpool, audiences saw Marvel icon Stan Lee appear as the announcer at a strip club Deadpool visits during the movie. Deadpool 2 upped the ante and stars like Bill Skarsgård and an unrecognizable Matt Damon. However, the most surprising cameo came from Brad Pitt, who had a very short-lived moment as X-Force member Vanisher.

Ryan seemingly pulled out all the stops for Deadpool & Wolverine and the film is littered with multiple cameos. When hundreds of Deadpool variants make their way to the Sacred Timeline, audiences are treated to the voice of Matthew McConaughey as Cowboy Deadpool and Nathan Fillion as Headpool. Ryan and Blake’s daughter Inez played Kidpool while baby Olin played Babypool.

Captain America’s Chris Evans reprised his role as Johnny Storm from 2005’s Fantastic 4. He’s seen for a few scenes in the movie and he goes on a particularly vulgar, but hilarious, rant in the end credit scene. Jennifer Garner returned as her Daredevil character, Elektra Nachios, and got to land a witty jab at ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Wesley Snipes returned as the character Blade from the early aughts films, which was surprising because he reportedly hated working with Ryan in Blade: Trinity.

Disney

Marvel fans will recognize Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, and the film finally introduced Channing Tatum as the mutant Gambit. Channing was originally set to play Gambit in a standalone film when 20th Century Fox owned the rights to the X-Men franchise, but the film never materialized. A now-adult Dafne Keene reprised her role as X-23, who fans first met as the little girl who melted Wolverine’s heart in Logan.

Henry Cavill was once one of the top runners that fans wanted to take over the role of Wolverine after Hugh Jackman seemingly retired from the role. He got a tiny taste of what it would be like to play the clawed superhero and appears as one of the Wolverine variants. The Witcher star is jokingly credited as “Cavillrine” in the end credits.

Which Marvel Characters Have Cameos in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

Marvel fans will be thrilled to see the numerous cameos made from other superheroes and villains in Deadpool & Wolverine. Audiences get a glimpse of the Hulk, Ant Man’s corpse and a blink-and-you-miss-it moment from Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Plus, the film is filled with various X-Men, including Sabretooth, Pyro, Toad, Azazel, Psylocke, Juggernaut, Lady Deathstrike, Quill and Callisto.