Who Is Wade Wilson? Details on Connection to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift gave a shout out to her longtime friend Ryan Reynolds in her Instagram Story in July 2024, and gushed about the actor’s movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which hit theaters on July 25, 2024. The Grammy winner also mentioned Wade Wilson and jokingly called him her “godkids’ sperm donor.” Taylor’s post has led fans to wonder who Wade Wilson is and how is he relevant in any of this?

Who Is Wade Wilson and Why Did Taylor Swift Mention Him?

On July 25, 2024, Taylor shared a photo on her Instagram Story that featured Ryan, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and Blake Lively, along with herself.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” Taylor wrote. “He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

She jokingly added, “But that’s just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

Taylor concluded by writing, “Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here’s where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!”

For those not well-versed in the world of Marvel comics, the character Deadpool’s real name is Wade Wilson. Taylor and Blake have been besties for several years, and the “Karma” singer has even used Blake and Ryan’s daughters’ names in some of her songs. While Ryan, Blake and Taylor have never officially said that the “Blank Space” songstress is the children’s godmother, it could easily just be a term of endearment Taylor threw out there in the moment.

How Did Wade Wilson Get the Name Deadpool?

The backstory of Wade’s name in the comics differs slightly from the story in the films starring Ryan. In Deadpool, Wade’s best friend, Weasel (T.J. Miller) works at a bar that caters mostly to mercenaries, which was how Wade made money. Every day the bar would hold a betting pool to take bets on which of the mercenaries would be killed that day, calling it the Deadpool. Weasel always bet on Wade, despite always losing.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

After Wade is diagnosed with cancer, he’s tricked into being captured by the villain Ajax (Ed Skrein) by being told Ajax can cure his disease. Wade is tortured by Ajax and his sidekick, Angel Dust (Gina Carano) as part of their plan to create an army of supermutants under the control of the wealthy. Ajax awakens Wade’s mutant genes which give him the ability to heal from any wound, no matter how lethal. Wade manages to escape and adopts the name Deadpool as an ironic twist because he’s now essentially immortal with his powers.

Real Life Murderer Wade Wilson Was Dubbed the ‘Deadpool Killer’

In 2024, a man by the name of Wade Wilson was convicted of murdering two women in Florida. His case gained attention due to his grisly crimes and the number of tattoos he had on his face, and news outlets quickly dubbed him the “Deadpool Killer” due to his shared name with the Marvel character.