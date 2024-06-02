Taylor Swift gave a subtle nod to the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ baby No. 4 in the song “Robin” from The Tortured Poets Department. While the word “robin” is never actually mentioned in the song, which is about a young child, the youngster’s nickname “Obi” is right in the middle of the song title.

In Touch was first to confirm the baby’s moniker on May 31. “The couple call their fourth child Obi,” a source revealed. “It’s short for a longer name and its origin is incredibly deep and meaningful.”

The insider also pointed out that the little one, who was born at the beginning of 2023, shares a nickname with a character from the Gossip Girl reboot series: Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, who was played by Eli Brown. While Blake, 36 was not involved in the show, she starred in the original Gossip Girl from 2007 until 2012.

Ever since Taylor, 34, released TTPD on April 19, fans have been wondering if she gave a nod to Blake and Ryan’s fourth child on the record. The singer previously used the names of the couple’s first three children – James, Inez and Betty – in the songs “August” and “Betty” from the 2020 album Folklore.

In May, Ryan, 47, played coy when asked if Taylor had revealed the name of baby No. 4 on TTPD. “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is,” he joked. “And I’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”

Blake and Ryan brought James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, to Taylor’s Eras tour concert in Madrid, Spain, on May 29. The group enjoyed the show from a VIP tent, where they were seen dancing along to various songs, including “Betty.” Blake is currently filming A Simple Favor 2 in Europe, which is why the family is spending time overseas.

The A-listers are extremely private when it comes to their children, so they’ve kept information about their newest addition under wraps. News that the actress had given birth was not even confirmed until she posted a photo from a Super Bowl 2023 party without a baby bump. Betty’s name was also kept a secret for nearly a year before Taylor confirmed it on Folklore.

In a 2022 interview, Ryan opened up about how much his daughters love and look up to Taylor. “I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just a, you know, like an aunt or a friend of mommy and daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” he explained. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Oh, oh, this isn’t a hobby.’”