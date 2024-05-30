Blake Lively Attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Madrid

Blake Lively showed up to support her bestie Taylor Swift at the Eras tour in Madrid. The Gossip Girl alum was in Europe filming Simple Favor 2 and she stopped by to watch Taylor perform.

Blake, 36, was spotted in the VIP section of Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabéu stadium on Wednesday, May 29. She was accompanied by three young girls who appeared to be her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ oldest daughters, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. In a video shot by a fan, Blake, who was sporting a long-sleeved white shirt and jean shorts, was seen handing one of the girls a drink before Taylor came on stage. Ryan, 47, was reportedly in attendance as well, according to Us Weekly, but the Deadpool star isn’t seen in the clip.

Taylor, 34, gave Blake and Ryan’s daughters a sweet shoutout during the concert and the moment was caught on video by a fan in the audience.

“I have to say that on Folklore some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty,” Taylor said while strumming her guitar.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Earlier this month Ryan stopped by Today to promote his new film, IF, and he revealed he would be attending his first Eras concert in Madrid.

“Best concert on the planet. Very, very excited,” the Adam Project star told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on May 13. “I’m about to go to the Madrid show, I think. My wife and kids have been to like five of them, five or six now. They love it; they’re obsessed.”

Todd Rosenberg / Getty Images

As for why Ryan hadn’t attended one of Taylor’s performances before now, the Spirited star said, “This would be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a nonstop work bubble and it’s a problem.”

Blake and Taylor first became friends in 2015, and they were spotted hanging out in Australia. The following year, Ryan and Blake attended the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer’s Fourth of July party. A photo from the night showed Taylor cuddling on then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston’s lap alongside Blake, Ryan and another couple.

Since then, the women have only grown closer. Taylor featured Blake’s daughter Inez in a sweet little cameo at the beginning of her tune “Gorgeous,” and she mentioned the names Betty and James in songs on her Folklore album. Blake even went on to direct the music video for Taylor’s song “I Bet You Think About Me,” and she famously accompanied the Grammy winner to the Super Bowl as they cheered on Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.