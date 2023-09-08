You Know You Love Them! See Where the Cast of ‘Gossip Girl’ Is ​up to Today

We can’t believe it has a decade since the final episode of Gossip Girl aired. Years later, there’s still no denying the group of Manhattan’s elite permanently won over our hearts with all of their inconceivable drama.

While we’re no longer able to follow Blair Waldorf’s every calculated move — unless, of course, you still regularly binge-watch Gossip Girl on HBO Max — we’ve definitely been keeping tabs on the entire casts’ whereabouts today.

Unsurprisingly, your favorite GG actors and actresses have kept themselves busy since starring on the teen drama. So busy, in fact, that if you’re hoping to see the original gang appear in the reboot, you shouldn’t hold your breath! (Pass the bottle of Dom Perignon and Ladurée macarons while we sob.)

Between babies, weddings and big career moves, it seems the beloved cast has moved on forever. That said, there is one former UES “It girl” who hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility of breaking out her Christian Louboutin peep-toes to strut down Park Avenue once more.

Blake Lively (who played Serena van der Woodsen) gave fans a glimmer of hope. “It sort of all depends,” the now-mother-of-three previously told Variety.

“Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies, and I don’t want to be away from them that much,” Blake continued. “But I’ve just learned in life you never say never. Who knows — if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City.”

