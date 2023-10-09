Take a Trip Back to Stars Hollow! See the Cast of ‘Gilmore Girls’ Then and Now
For seven years, the Gilmore Girls cast entertained WB/CW fans with their fast-talking, quick-witted ways, cynicism and humor. The comedy-drama became must-watch TV for millions of devoted fans who couldn’t get enough of the crew from Stars Hollow. TIME Magazine even named it one of the 100 All-time TV shows.
The characters from the show may be forever etched into fans’ memories as they were during the show’s run. The actors who etched them there, however, have made some incredible transformations in the 16 years since the show wrapped. Some haven’t changed a bit, but others are nearly unrecognizable.
Scroll down to see the cast members from Gilmore Girls then and now.
1 of 10
2 of 10
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10