Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore)

Lorelai was the cool, junk-food devouring mom who gave birth to her daughter, Rory (played by Alexis Bledel) at age 16. She was fun, feisty and figuring it all out as she went. After the show ended, she went on to play another memorable single mom—Sarah Braverman on the NBC drama, Parenthood from 2010-2015.

Since then, she has published several books, made her Broadway debut in the revival of Guys and Dolls and starred in a variety of films and shows. Most recently, she played Alex Morrow in Disney’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which was canceled this past February after two seasons.

After dating for nearly 12 years, she broke up with her former Parenthood costar, Peter Krause, in 2021. Regarding why they split, she told People in an article published in November 2022, “I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there. And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking. We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us.”

There have been no reports of any new romantic relationship brewing with her.