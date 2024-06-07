Who Are the Greens in 'House of the Dragon'? Character Alliances

House of the Dragon fans were ecstatic when the show was renewed for a second season, as lines have been drawn between Rhaenyra Targaryen and King Aegon II and their respective supporters. Since the series hasn’t been on for a while, this refresher on the Greens and the Blacks is much-needed before the June 16, 2024, premiere on HBO.

Who Are the Greens in ‘House of the Dragon’?

The Greens are all of the folks backing King Aegon’s reign. Team Green sports the colors of House Hightower’s flag, who have all been on a major power trip after the death of King Viserys Targaryen.

If you remember, Viserys named Rhaenyra his heir in the years before his death. Her supporters pledged their unwavering allegiance to her at the ceremony. He welcomed his firstborn during his marriage to Aemma Arryn, who died while giving birth to their second child. His second wife, Queen Alicent Hightower, is thoroughly convinced that Viserys named Aegon his heir on his deathbed. Really, he was mentioning King Aegon the Conqueror’s Song of Ice and Fire prophecy in his final breaths.

If you remember in the season 1 finale of the show, Aegon ascended the Iron Throne with the backing of his mother, Alicent. They are the leaders of the Greens, along with Alicent’s father, Otto Hightower.

Also repping Team Green are Alicent and Viserys’ two other older children, Prince Aemond Targaryen and Queen Helaena Targaryen. Ser Criston Cole, who had a fling with Rhaenyra when she was younger, is also on Team Green after he got upset that she wouldn’t run away with her and leave royal life behind. Other proud Greens are Lord Larys Strong and Ser Arryk Cargyll.

WESLEY DE WIT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Who Are the Blacks in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Over on the other side of the battle are the Blacks, led by Rhaenyra and her husband/uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Lord Corlys Velaryon and Ser Erryk Cargyll are also backing Rhaenyra’s bid for the crown. Her heir, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, is also a vital member of the Blacks.

As if things between this family dynasty couldn’t be more complicated, viewers were hit with a shocking character death at the end of season 1. Rhaenyra was informed of the death of her second born child, Prince Lucerys Velaryon, after Aemond’s dragon, Vhagar, ate him. This will no doubt cause an even bigger push for the Iron Throne to land in the hands of Team Black heading into season 2. Who will come out on top?