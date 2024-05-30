The Cast of Suits What the Stars Look Like Then and Now

The Cast of ‘Suits’: What Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams and Other Stars Look Like Then and Now

Grab your suits, because the Suits cast is reuniting! The USA Network series premiered back in 2011 and followed Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams), an associate for the successful attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). The show documented Mike and Harvey’s cases as Mike attempted to keep hidden the fact that he dropped out of college.

The Suits cast and creators will reunite for a live event at the 2024 ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on June 2, 2024. Before that happens, though, fans can look back at how much the stars have changed since season 1.Dulé joined Suits in season 7 as an old friend of Harvey’s named Alex Williams. The actor’s hair is a bit thicker these days, but other than that, he hasn’t transformed too much.