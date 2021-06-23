A Look Back! See Meghan Markle’s Total Transformation Over the Years

A royal transformation. During her time in the spotlight, Meghan Markle has assumed many roles. First, the Los Angeles native worked as an actress in Hollywood — appearing on television shows like CSI: NY, Deal or No Deal and of course, Suits.

Later, in May 2018, Meghan officially became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry. “A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day,” she detailed in an audio guide for the exhibit A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate.”

By October of that year, Meghan and Harry would take on their greatest role yet … parenthood! While the joyous news officially broke on October 15, 2018, Meghan sort of gave it away at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding on October 12.

“I didn’t see Meghan touch a drop of alcohol at Eugenie’s wedding. She and Harry left early,” a source told In Touch at the time. “They didn’t stay for the afterparty, which really surprised me, as Harry likes to stay up and have a good time!”

Seven months later, in May 2019, Meghan and Harry introduced the world to their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.,” the pair’s now-defunct Instagram account read. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Since then, a great deal has changed for Meghan, Harry and Archie. In January 2020, the couple revealed their plans to “step back” from their royal duties. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the lengthy statement began. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Meghan, Harry and Archie promptly left the U.K. and are currently residing in Los Angeles. The following year, in February 2021, the A-list couple announced their royal exit was permanent after striking up multi-million-dollar deals with Spotfiy and Netflix.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Meghan Markle’s total transformation over the years.