Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is Seriously the Cutest and These Pics Prove It

All babies are cute, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, takes the throne! The power couple welcomed their firstborn in May 2019, and since then, their bundle of joy has been melting hearts everywhere. From always laughing to being his daddy’s twin, what’s not to love about the little one?

If you look at photos of Harry when he was a baby and compare them to current pics of Archie, you’ll see that the two are basically the same person. Not only do they share similar features, but they also share a lot in common when it comes to their personality, which is why the father and son duo share a special bond.

“When Harry goes off to do his own thing, Archie will squeal with excitement when he sees him again,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in October 2019. “He’s a real daddy’s boy, but you can tell he also loves his mom.”

There is something Archie got from both his parents, though. At just a few months old, he’s unphased by all the attention he gets. “I think he is used to it already,” Harry revealed during the family’s first royal tour when asked how Archie is handling the cameras.

Well, there may be a reason Archie is always in good spirits whenever he’s out and about with his parents. It probably has to do with his beauty sleep. “Archie rarely cries. He sleeps throughout the night,” another insider previously told Life & Style exclusively. He’s such a well-behaved baby, and evidently, his parents love that.”

It’s true! The Suits alum couldn’t be more grateful that her son doesn’t give her trouble. “Meghan says there’s nothing that makes her happier than seeing Archie smile,” a third source exclusively dished to Life & Style. “She feels blessed to have such a happy, calm baby. Motherhood is the best thing that’s ever happened to Meghan. That, and marrying Harry.” How sweet!

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie.