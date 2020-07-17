Bling, Bling! The Royal Family Has Some Stunning Engagement Rings: See Whose Is the Biggest

The royal family knows a thing or two about jewelry — especially over-the-top engagement rings. Meghan Markle, Duchess Kate (née Middleton), Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Beatrice and more sport large diamonds and other colorful gems on their fingers that were gifted to them by the special men in their life. But, who has the biggest rock? The answer may surprise you! From blue sapphires to classic diamonds, each royal’s ring is a perfect reflection of their personality.

Another reason jewelry is so important in the royal family is that it’s a way for a legacy to live on. Both Duchess Kate and Meghan’s engagement rings are an ode to their husbands’ late mother. However, that’s not the only way to honor her legacy. In author Andrew Morton’s book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, the writer claimed that the former actress “was intrigued by [Princess] Diana not just for her style but also for her independent humanitarian mission.”

It’s easy to get caught up in the royals‘ humanitarian work, stunning fashion choice or even a little family drama — but don’t sleep on their dazzling engagement rings. Keep scrolling to see the best and brightest!