Updated: Aug 4, 2020 12:54 pm·
Ever since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018, she’s become one of the most talked-about women of the decade. Everything she does becomes a topic of interest, and that’s especially true of what she wears.

Since joining the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has sported all kinds of looks from fancy dresses to dark nail polish, which happens to be against royal protocol. Oops! Turns out, since stepping back as a senior member of the firm, Archie‘s mama has a much more relaxed sense of style.

“Meghan’s gotten used to dressing down,” a source told In Touch of the former Suits star’s wardrobe. “On a day-to-day basis, she wears jeans or yoga pants, big sweaters and flats or sneakers, which she feels comfortable and relaxed in, and keeps her makeup minimal. Yes, of course she likes to get dolled up for the odd night out with pals,” but she didn’t like “having to be constantly dressed to the nines.”

The insider added that “having to walk around in heels all the time and making sure her nail polish doesn’t chip” wasn’t ideal.

A separate insider noted that the brunette babe is “relieved to finally have some freedom in her life, to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move.”

Since moving to Los Angeles with her brood, Meghan has wasted no time getting back to her old self. “She’s already leading a normal life again — driving around, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing,” the source added.

Whether Meg’s in heels or sweats, one thing’s for sure: She always looks amazing. Keep scrolling to see Meghan’s top fashion moments.

