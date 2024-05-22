Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
drew Barrymore

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Dating Disasters! Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson and More Share Romance Horror Stories

News
May 22, 2024 6:21 pm·
By
Picture

A-list status couldn’t save these celebs from humiliating misadventures in romance!

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

Picture