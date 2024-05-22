Charlize Theron

A “super handsome” suitor dropped a bombshell on the Monster star in her 20s. After they’d enjoyed a “lovely” dinner, Charlize Theron, 48, has explained, “we started kissing and it was really good. Then he pulled away and whispered, ‘Make out with my nose.’”

She tried to play along with his unusual request. “It was good, I didn’t want to mess it up, so I gave him, like, a little peck on the nose,” the actress noted, “and he was like, ‘No, make out with it.’”