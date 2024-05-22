A “super handsome” suitor dropped a bombshell on the Monster star in her 20s. After they’d enjoyed a “lovely” dinner, Charlize Theron, 48, has explained, “we started kissing and it was really good. Then he pulled away and whispered, ‘Make out with my nose.’”
She tried to play along with his unusual request. “It was good, I didn’t want to mess it up, so I gave him, like, a little peck on the nose,” the actress noted, “and he was like, ‘No, make out with it.’”
Justin Bieber
Baby, baby, baby, no! While the singer was every tween girl’s dream in the late aughts and 2010s, Justin Bieber, now 30, admits he didn’t always measure up to expectations during his youth.
“I was on a date at King’s Buffet. I got spaghetti and meatballs, which wasn’t a smart thing to do. I spilled it all over me,” the man who’s romanced the likes of Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin once shared. “She never went out with me again.”
Kirsten Dunst & Garrett Hedlund
Before she married Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst was rumored to be engaged to her On the Road co-star Garrett Hedlund — which is somewhat surprising, considering how disastrously one of their early outings together went.
Garrett, 39, took Kirsten, 42, on what was supposed to be a romantic boat ride at 3 a.m. Alas, “it was not a stable canoe,” he dished. “We fell out and had to swim back in mucky [water] . . . like golf-pond water.”
Loni Love
How bad was the comedian’s worst first date ever? Well, Loni Love might have pulled her hair out … if she had still had it. “He was trying to be fancy and got me on a boat,” Loni, 52, spilled. “There was a lot of wind and the wig blew off.”
Making matters worse, it was her “handmade, good wig … I was like, ‘Bruh, you gotta go find my wig,’” the Real alum remembered, adding that, “luckily,” the custom piece had landed on a post. “We were able to retrieve it.”
Drew Barrymore
Seems as if the Scream alum needs a horror film refresher! Because a date with a friend of friends, she felt comfortable going back to his apartment to check out his reno — but things took a turn when they began to tour the unnamed guy’s basement and the talk show host, 49, noticed a “roll of clear plastic” wrap that was “giant.” “I just went, ‘I need to go back upstairs,’ ” she recalled. “I thought he was gonna murder me.” The pair later laughed it off and ended up pals.
Kelly Clarkson
At 5-foot-3 herself, the “Never Again” singer didn’t mind that a former suitor was 5-foot-2. Instead, what bothered her was his obsession with it!
Over dinner at Bennigan’s, “he proceeded to talk about his height for, like, a solid hour,” Kelly Clarkson, 42, shared. “I withstood an hour. And then I went to the bathroom … and I left.” Though she still feels bad about the incident, the talk show host should cut herself a little slack: She was 18 and had “literally been on two dates in my life.”