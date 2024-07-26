They’re all over the map — and all in. While Colin Jost embarks on a multi-city comedy tour in the U.S. this summer and Scarlett Johansson films Jurassic World 4 in far-flung locales, including Thailand and Malta, the spouses of three-plus years know how to keep things tight. “Even though their careers take them far away from each other, they go the distance to make their relationship work,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They use FaceTime and Zoom, they meet up on weekends. They don’t place boundaries on each other.”

The SNL writer, 42, will also be covering Olympic surfing for two weeks in Tahiti, and the source says Scarlett, 39, championed the high-profile gig. “She was like, ‘Go on! Have fun!’” The duo, who share 2-year-old son Cosmo, “support each other’s careers and dreams,” adds the source. “They thrive on creativity and love being busy. That’s one of many things they have in common.”