Scarlett Johansson is happily married to Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost. But prior to finding the man she declared on the NBC late night show “the love of my life,” she has had a very prolific romantic history which includes some of Hollywood’s hottest hunks.

Prior to Colin, Scarlett has been married two other times. She wed first husband Ryan Reynolds in a secret ceremony in Tofino, British Columbia, on September 27, 2008, after a year of dating. No details or photos from the ceremony were ever released.

The stunning actress and the Deadpool hunk were notoriously private, rarely being photographed together and never speaking about each other in interviews. The pair announced their split in 2010, and their divorce was finalized the following year.

Scarlett didn’t even mention Ryan by name when she made a rare reference to their union in a 2013 interview with Elle U.K. “I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old,” she told the magazine. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.”

During that same interview, Scarlett revealed, “To me, being in a functioning relationship doesn’t mean you have to be married. I never think about marriage. Is that weird? The only time I ever think about it is when people ask me. It’s really not important to me. It has no relevance to me right now. I’m not having kids any time soon, I’m in a nice relationship, I’m working a lot, and, like I said, it’s not important to me.”

Scarlett did end up thinking about marriage again, giving it another try in 2014 when Scarlett wed French journalist Romain Dauriac. Yet again, no details or photos from the ceremony were ever released from their secret wedding in Philipsburg, Montana.

Unlike her marriage to Ryan, Scarlett allowed herself to be photographed with Romain at events. The pair made their red carpet debut at the September 2013 Venice Film Festival, where Scarlett first flashed her art-deco engagement ring after the two had dated for nine months.

Scarlett and Romain welcomed their only child, daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, on August 30, 2014, nearly a month prior to their October 1 nuptials. But native New Yorker Scarlett and Parisian-based Romain couldn’t make their marriage work and divorced in 2017.

In between her marriages, Scarlett has had an active romantic life that has included the likes of Jared Leto, Sean Penn and more. But her marriage to Colin seems like she finally found The One, so her dating days are likely behind her.

