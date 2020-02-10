So cute! Engaged couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost lit up the 2020 Oscars red carpet on February 9. The gorgeous duo cuddled up before the glitzy show at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, and they were dressed impeccably for the big night. They’ve been slaying all awards season long but looked extra special for the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Scarlett stunned in a form-fitting silver gown with shimmering detailing around the bodice, which showed a sheer corset underneath. She kept her diamond jewelry simple and swept up her blonde hair so the dress was front and center. As for Colin, he kept it simple in a black tux.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It was a big night for ScarJo, 35. The Hollywood star was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her part as Nicole in Marriage Story. The Netflix film, which also stars Adam Driver, follows a husband and wife as they navigate divorce, love and trust.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The blonde bombshell has received high praise for her raw and emotional performance. She’s also been named in the category Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit. The movie, directed by Taika Waititi, follows a “young boy in Hitler’s army who finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home,” according to IMDb. Scarlett plays a character named Rosie.

The A-lister had a big year in her professional and personal life. Besides appearing in some major films, she also got engaged to the SNL funnyman in May 2019. “Scarlett’s been married twice before and is hoping it’ll be third time lucky with Colin,” a source exclusively gushed Life & Style when the couple’s big news broke. “She really believes in marriage and can’t wait to walk down the aisle again. She knows he’s in the right guy for her!”

She seems completely smitten over the handsome comedian and “isn’t waiting around to tie the knot because she wants to start a family with Colin straight away,” added the insider. “In her eyes, he has it all — looks, charm, intelligence and wit. She can’t stop raving to friends about how they’ll make the most adorable babies together!”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for them!