Jenna Dewan Steve Kazee Engaged

Courtesy of Steve Kazee/Instagram

Put a Ring on It! See Which Celebrities Got Engaged in 2020 — So Far

Couples
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:46 am·
By
Picture

Congrats are in order! A new decade means new proposals, and we couldn’t be more excited for these celebrities who got engaged in 2020 … so far. Of course, it’s only the first week, which means just two couples have gotten down on one knee. Be sure to check back later in the year for more.

Kathy Griffin Married Longtime Boyfriend Richard Bink
 From Big Weddings to Secret Ceremonies: See All the Celebrities Who Got Married in 2020 So Far
Picture
Exclusives