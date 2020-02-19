Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Expectant couple Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee announced their engagement on February 18. “A lifetime to love and grow with you … you have my heart ❤️,” she captioned a photo of her gorgeous sparkler on Instagram. Steve added on his own account, “When you wake in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”