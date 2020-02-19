Congrats are in order! A new decade means new proposals, and we couldn’t be more excited for these celebrities who got engaged in 2020 … so far. Of course, it’s only the first week, which means just two couples have gotten down on one knee. Be sure to check back later in the year for more.
Expectant couple Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazeeannounced their engagement on February 18. “A lifetime to love and grow with you … you have my heart ❤️,” she captioned a photo of her gorgeous sparkler on Instagram. Steve added on his own account, “When you wake in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”
Lesley Murphy and Alex Kav
The Bachelor Winter Games star announced her engagement on February 5. “A day I’ll never forget. We’re boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft,” the blonde beauty gushed on Instagram. She previously dated Bachelor Nation alum Dean Unglert after meeting on the winter-themed reality dating show.
Martha Hunt and Jason McDonald
The model announced she was off the market on Wednesday, January 8, via Instagram. “I have a secret …” she captioned several photos of herself showing off her new bling. “Ringing in 2020 with my new fiancé,” she added.
Caila Quinn and Nick Burrello
Bacheloralum Caila Quinn and her boyfriend of two years, Nick Burrello, got engaged after Nick popped the question on Thursday, January 2, Us Weekly reported.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
The Total Bellas babe and Dancing With the Stars pro announced their engagement on January 3. “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more [than] anything and thank you for saying Yes,” the dancer gushed on Instagram.
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne
The Twilight actor, 46, proposed to the actress-writer, 30, while on vacation in Mazatlan, Mexico, People reported. “Both are beyond elated,” his rep said, “and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring.”
Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco
The lovebirds announced the exciting news on New Year’s Day with a gorgeous photo by the ocean and captioned it, “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020 💍.” Oh yeah, and her ring is S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G.