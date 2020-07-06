Instagram

He’s certainly not crying over his ex finding new love! Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas revealed he has a new girlfriend on Sunday, July 6, by sharing a cuddly photo on Instagram. While he’s keeping the blonde beauty’s name private for now, he made it clear they share a special connection when he captioned the sweet picture “thankful” with a heart emoji.

Mark revealed he’s dating someone new mere hours after his reality TV ex-girlfriend, Jessica Batten, shared similar news. Jess posted a few cozy pics on Instagram with her doctor beau, Benjamin McGrath, writing, “For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again ☀️ 🌈 Can’t wait to share some of our adventures.” When a fan asked how long they’ve been together, she added, “4 months and it’s flown. We’ve been hiding out during quarantine haha!”

While many fans shared congratulations for Mark, others thought the timing was a little suspicious. “LOL DAMN clapped right back at [Jessica,]” wrote one follower. “Hmmm posted on the same day Jessica posted a pic of her [new] man?” another added. “His timing makes me question the relationship,” said a third.

Fans first met Mark and Jessica on the Netflix dating show, which was shot in 2018 and aired in early 2020. The pair met and got engaged in “the pods” which were two separate rooms that allowed contestants to get to know each other without seeing what their partner looked like. Unfortunately, the couple didn’t do so well outside of the pods. Jessica seemed much less interested in her fiancé than fellow contestant Matt Barnett, who went on to get married to his now-wife, Amber Pike. Jess struggled with intimacy with Mark and the age difference of 10 years between them. At the end of the show, they decided to go their separate ways, and Jessica was considered a villain while Mark was loved by viewers.

Unfortunately, his positive public perception changed a bit when Lauren “LC” Chamblin, who also appeared on the reality show, claimed she was dating Mark and he cheated on her. The alleged infidelity came to light when a Reddit user gushed that her “close friend’s coworker” had been dating the hunk in late June. “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating Mark since the beginning of May … 🤔😤,” LC responded. “I definitely just broke it off with Mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.” Mark never commented on the situation, but it definitely seems like he moved on quickly!