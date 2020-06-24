It’s over. Love Is Blind star Lauren “LC” Chamblin confirmed she split from Mark Cuevas after revealing they started seeing each other in May. The Netflix alum shared an update about their relationship after he was accused of dating someone else while they were still together. Chamblin addressed cheating rumors by responding to a post on Reddit that garnered major attention over the weekend.

The thread was titled, “My close friend’s coworker is dating Mark!!” and featured a photo of Cuevas, 25, and another woman who were seemingly enjoying a romantic outing together.

Courtesy of Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin/Instagram

“This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating Mark since the beginning of May … Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind,” her verified response read on the platform, confirming they rekindled their romance after the show wrapped. The brunette beauty said she recently called it quits with Cuevas and this made her even more confident with her decision.

“I definitely just broke it off with Mark, so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar,” she added.

Chamblin shared more details about their dynamic in a statement to E! News amid the breakup drama. “Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now,” she said. “The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

Netflix

When they broke the split news on Instagram, Cuevas’ other ex Jessica Batten left a comment after seeing someone else’s response claiming he was allegedly “sleeping with multiple women at the studio he trained at during the show.”

“Wow. News to me, I only knew about one,” Batten chimed in.

Cuevas asked Batten to marry him on the show, but they didn’t end up tying the knot. She said their 10-year age gap was a big factor in her choice to move on.

Life & Style reached out to Cuevas for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.