It might be a reality show, but how much of Love Is Blind is actually real? Fans online have been debating whether the series is at all scripted online, arguing about how much the producers are involved. On Instagram, though, the sibling of one of the Netflix show’s stars is ready to put everyone’s fears to rest. According to Mark Cuevas’ sister, Melissa Cuevas, the whole thing is 100 percent real.

“How much of the show is scripted?” one fan asked in the comments of the would-be groom’s post. Instead of Mark, 25, answering, his sister stepped up to handle the question for him. “None of it!” she answered simply.

Courtesy of Melissa Cuevas/Instagram

That might not be convincing to those viewers who believe no one would really get engaged under these circumstances, but it turns out that the showrunners were just as surprised by how many couples they ended up with. “We had actually more success on this show, from that standpoint, than we were even able to document,” series creator Chris Coelen revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“As a producer, I was kind of nervous like, is anybody actually gonna get engaged? Is anyone going to make it to the altar?” he continued. “In the end, we actually had more couples get engaged than we were able to follow. … We only have so much time to tell a story, but there are lots of interesting stories.”

Aside from the couples we saw put a ring on it, star Rory “Drybear” Newbrough also popped the question after falling for Danielle Drouin. In an interview with Women’s Health, he explained what it was like popping the question. “Danielle was the first pod that I went into, and I felt it the second I walked in,” he said. By day six, they were “spending 19 or 20 hours a day just talking,” and soon enough they were engaged.

Not long after was when producers broke the news that not every couple would continue on with the show. “They were like, ‘We were expecting one or two [engagements], not eight! We set up to film five!'” he explained. “They just kind of gave us our phones back and said ‘Good luck, thanks for joining us, but we just can’t cover your story.'”

IRL, their relationship didn’t last — but for couples like Mark and fiancé Jessica Batten, who are set to walk down the aisle in the final episode dropping Thursday, February 27, fans will get to see how things play out with their own eyes. And, if you believe Mark’s sister, you’ll be getting nothing but the real deal.