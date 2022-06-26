‘Love Is Blind’ Stars’ Take Risks in Love and in Bikinis: See Their Sexiest Swimwear Looks

Always taking risks! The stars of Netflix’s Love Is Blind don’t mind being a little daring and that extends to their bikini and swimsuit choices.

Since the show’s premiere in 2020, the reality dating show has created some lasting romances and also thrown some contestants through major heartbreak. The experiment puts emotional connections to the strongest test and sets out to determine if people can truly fall in love based on personality.

Giannina Gibelli may have walked away alone at the end of season 1 following her relationship with Damian Powers, but the Venezuela native has stayed open to the possibility of finding love and is making a comeback by competing on MTV’s new All Star Shore series.

“I’ve always had the philosophy of, ‘It doesn’t matter what happened in the past. It depends on what you do with it, moving forward,’” the Netflix star told People in June 2022. “I just didn’t want to be bitter. I wanted to always have my heart open and to be able to let love in, in whatever shape or form that may be, because that’s just the sweet part of life.”

While it didn’t work out for Giannina, fellow season 1 cast member Lauren Speed-Hamilton proved the experiment could work with her perfect match, Cameron Hamilton.

After meeting in the pods, the pair got engaged sight unseen and continue to be married to this day. While their connection was almost seamless, the outside noise proved to be a hard obstacle for the new couple.

“I think that the hardest thing for us at the time was just kind of learning how to let people’s opinions roll off of us,” Lauren told Us Weekly in April 2021. Admitting she wasn’t used to having that much attention, she added, “It could be a lot of pressure and I think we’re human. You know, we’re not love robots. I definitely think that we went through a period where it was kind of difficult, but it didn’t take me long to snap out of it.”

Season 2 success story, Danielle Ruhl has stayed true to her connection in the pods with Nick Thompson and the pair are still going strong in their relationship. The pair celebrated their one-year “meetiversary” in April 2022.

“One year ago today, Nick and I met in pods, on a seven-minute date,” the Chicago native wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of the couple sharing a romantic dinner out. “Looking back, it still doesn’t feel real, but I am forever grateful for the universe bringing him into my life.”

“Wonder what our future kids and grandkids will think about this when I try to explain to them how we met,” she joked.

Scroll through our gallery to see Love Is Blind star’s best bikini moments over the years.