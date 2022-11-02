A Guide to the Couples of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Who’s Still Together?

Is love truly blind? Season 3 of Love Is Blind saw five couples emerge from the pods engaged. As the pairs entered the real world, including living together leading up to their weddings, however, things got rocky.

Just like its preceding two seasons, the latest season of the Netflix reality experiment – which premiered in October 2022 – followed 30 contestants, 15 men and 15 women, as they created meaningful relationships from behind a wall. This season’s singles were all unlucky at finding love in their hometown of Dallas, Texas, and entered the pods hoping to find The One.

While ballerina Colleen Reed was rejected by her first two suitors, she ultimately accepted a proposal from 28-year-old Matt Bolton. One of the men who broke Colleen’s heart Cole Barnett found love with flight attendant Zanab Jaffrey. However, things turned sour after Cole admitted to finding the professional dancer more attractive than his fiancée.

“It’s really crappy to hear that the man you love and the man you’re engaged to is like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m physically attracted to this girl. You’re a nine out of 10, but she’s a 10 out of 10,’” Zanab told producers during a confessional. “I just don’t know if other women would receive that better than me. Maybe I’m very irrational but I absolutely hated hearing that.”

While the two were seemingly able to work through the drama and move on with their relationship, it proved to be a constant point of contention between them as they battled it out again when Zay found out that Cole’s attraction to Colleen was mutual.

“There was definitely more to the conversation that unfortunately wasn’t shown, where I mentioned that there’s a reason why me and Matt are together and Cole and I are not,” Colleen told USA Today about her pool party convo with Cole. “I was very uncomfortable in that situation when Cole opened up that door [to flirting], and I didn’t know how to handle it. So I handled it [by] trying to make the situation nice and make nice comments, and now I know that is extremely inappropriate.”

In addition to Matt and Colleen and Cole and Zanab, speech pathologist Nancy Rodriguez had two men vying for her heart, but after denying a proposal from Andrew Liu, she agreed to marry Bartise Bowden. Raven Ross said “yes” to Nigeria native Sikiru “SK” Alagbada while Alexa Alfia got engaged to Brennon Lemieux.

