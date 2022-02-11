A Guide to the Couples on Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’: Who’s Still Together? Weekly Updates

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of season 2 of Love Is Blind.

Can you believe it’s been two years since season 1 of Love Is Blind hit Netflix?! Thankfully, the streaming giant is back with season 2 of Love Is Blind, and with it, six new couples to obsess over.

Just like season 1, season 2 of Love Is Blind, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, opened with 30 single hopefuls looking for love. However, as the episodes progressed, the pool was whittled down to six men and six women as the primary focus.

Shaina Hurley, Danielle Ruhl, Iyanna McNeely, Mallory Zapata, Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati accounted for the women, while Kyle Abrams, Nick Thompson, Jarrette Jones, Salvador Perez, Shayne Jansen and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee accounted for the men.

Of course, some contestants, like Danielle and Nick, were immediately drawn to each other in the pods. However, other contestants, like Shayne and Mallory, found themselves in love triangles.

It was clear from the beginning that Shayne had obvious feelings for both Natalie and Shaina. Eventually, the Chicago-based real estate agent asked Natalie to be his girlfriend without giving Shaina a heads-up. As a result, Shaina chose to further pursue her connection with Kyle despite their major religious differences. Shaina is a Christian, whereas Kyle is an atheist.

As for Mallory, she hit it off with Salvador and Jarrette. After a lot of reflection — and tears! — Mallory decided to be with Salvador, leaving Jarrette incredibly upset, but still interested in his other connection, Iyanna.

Naturally, Iyanna was hesitant to be Jarrette’s “second choice,” but she ended up following her heart!

Come episode 4, the six engaged couples flew to Mexico not only get to know each other better, but also to meet the other contestants they connected with in the pods. Although the location was beautiful and the cocktails were flowing, the drama was real! In fact, one couple didn’t make it out of paradise … or did they?

Episodes 6-9 of Love Is Blind season 2 hit Netflix on Friday, February 18.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the couples from season 2 of Love Is Blind.