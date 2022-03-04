Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely are one of two couples who got married on season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. As of today, the reality TV pair are still together and growing in their marriage. Speaking in an exclusive video interview with Life & Style, Jarrette and Iyanna reveal how their relationship is going post-show, including their biggest challenges.

“I think that, for me, the biggest challenge has probably been our communication styles. I’ve never been the best at communicating, and I’m constantly learning and trying to get better at it,” Jarrette, 32, says. “I think there’s definitely been times where I could have communicated better, and, you know, it’s a learning curve.”

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./Netflix

Despite their differences, Jarrette and Iyanna’s marriage is full of rewarding moments, too. “The biggest thing that’s been rewarding for me is just the growth that we’ve had over the time of us being married. I think we were kind of looking for that instant gratification … with merging our lives together. We just have to learn early on that it’s going to take time. We have nothing but time in our heads, and the growth that we’re going to experience together is going to be far more rewarding. So, I think that’s been the biggest thing for me, at least.”

For Iyanna, 27, she reminds herself marriage is about taking things slow. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Absolutely. I had to keep telling myself it’s a marathon, not a sprint, it’s OK. But yeah, I think that I would agree with that. I think the hardest thing has been finding the balance between our personalities and our needs,” the health clinic program coordinator says.

“He loves to go out, and I love to stay in; I love my alone time. So, it’s just like finding that balance, but I think we’ll always have to do that,” Iyanna adds. “I think that’s going to be a constant juggle of things, but definitely the best thing I say is growing together, getting to know each other even more, because we were naive to think we knew each other before.”

Season 2 of Love Is Blind, including the reunion special, is available to stream on Netflix.