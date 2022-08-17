It’s over! Love Is Blind stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones have split after one year of marriage, the season 2 couple confirmed on Wednesday, August 17.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” a joint statement posted by the Netflix stars said via Instagram. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best.”

Jarrette Jones/Instagram

The former couple asked fans to give them “space” as they move forward closing “this chapter of our lives.”

“To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives,” the statement continued. “This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

Iyanna, 28, and Jarrette, 32, met during season 2 of the reality dating show. They got married during the finale, which finished filming in June 2021, and surprisingly had a drama-free wedding day.

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./Netflix

“I just married the woman of my dreams. I’m f—king … I’m on top of the world right now,” Jarrette gushed after saying, “I do,” at the altar. “Cloud 9. I met my damn wife through a wall. I’m a married man. I’m a husband.”

Iyanna added, “This is the beginning of our journey. We have so much more to do, but, God, this is a great start.”

They appeared to still be going strong in March while speaking exclusively with Life & Style. Jarrette talked about how “rewarding” it was to look back on the “growth” they had experienced as a couple during their first year of marriage.

“I think we were kind of looking for that instant gratification … with merging our lives together,” Jarrette said at the time. “We just have to learn early on that it’s going to take time. We have nothing but time in our heads, and the growth that we’re going to experience together is going to be far more rewarding. So, I think that’s been the biggest thing for me, at least.”



However, the former couple noted that “communication” had been their “biggest challenge.”

“I think that, for me, the biggest challenge has probably been our communication styles. I’ve never been the best at communicating, and I’m constantly learning and trying to get better at it,” Jarrette admitted. “I think there’s definitely been times where I could have communicated better, and, you know, it’s a learning curve.”

For her part, Iyanna revealed the “hardest thing” for the pair was “finding the balance between our personalities and our needs.”