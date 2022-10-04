End of the road. Love Is Blind alum Iyanna McNeely filed for divorce from Jarrette Jones nearly two months after their split, Life & Style can confirm.

Iyanna, 28, filed for divorce in Cook County, Illinois on September 23, according to online records viewed by Life & Style.

The reality stars, who wed during season 2 of the Netflix show, announced their split in August, revealing they were “in the process of divorcing.”

“While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best. We hope you will all give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives.” their shared statement read via Instagram.

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./Netflix

“To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives,” the statement continued. “This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

Following their announcement, fans got to see the demise of their relationship first-hand during Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Iyanna expressed her concern for Jarette’s active nightlife activities, which she claimed left her home alone more often than not. His lifestyle led her to move out of their shared home, just weeks before filming the spinoff.

“Me moving out had nothing to do with the degree of love I have for Jarrette. I love that man so much that I want him to grow,” she said during a confessional.

Jarrette, 32, and Iyanna had a smooth sailing journey during their time on Love Is Blind and were one of the two couples who said “I Do” at the altar. Not to mention, they had one of the most lit wedding receptions the show has ever seen.

Following their newlywed bliss, the Netflix stars sat down with Life & Style in March to discuss how they were navigating married life.



“I think we were kind of looking for that instant gratification … with merging our lives together,” Jarrette explained at the time. “We just have to learn early on that it’s going to take time. We have nothing but time in our heads, and the growth that we’re going to experience together is going to be far more rewarding. So, I think that’s been the biggest thing for me, at least.”

The project manager also admitted that they had differing communication styles and it was a constant learning lesson for the former couple. “I think there’s definitely been times where I could have communicated better, and, you know, it’s a learning curve.”