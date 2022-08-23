From the pods to the real world. Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 is coming to our TV screens soon, and fans will have the chance to see if the couples are happy in their relationships, have moved on or are facing the end of their whirlwind romances. The only two couples who tied the knot during season 2, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, have since split with the former pair announcing their plans to divorce and the latter couple filing for divorce in August 2022, so fans may be able to see just where their marriages went wrong. Keep reading to learn more about Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2.

When Does Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 Premiere?

The hit Netflix dating show premieres on Friday, September 16.

What Happens in the Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 Trailer?

The trailer arguably showcased that there will be more drama during the spinoff than when fans first met the cast in the pods. New relationships will form between cast members, while some romances are headed for the end of mass destruction.

Ser Baffo/Netflix (2)

The love triangle between Natalie Lee, Shayne Jensen and Shaina Hurley will still be a focal storyline as Natalie claimed she found inappropriate texts between Shayne and Shaina and is ready to “tell her truth.” However, Shaina’s now-husband, Christos Lardakis, will make a cameo.

What New Relationships Form on Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2?

The start of Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati’s romantic relationship will be shared this season. While most of their costars ship their interest in one another, some have a hard time accepting it.

“Deepti and Kyle care for one another,” Danielle said in a confessional before adding, “But after Shake, she doesn’t deserve to go through that heartbreak again.”

Deepti’s ex, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, was not featured in the trailer, and he previously told TMZ that he will not be on the upcoming season. Salvador Perez’s new girlfriend will also be on the show, which leaves his ex Mallory Zapata heartbroken.

What Happens Between Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones?

The former couple’s marital struggles will be highlighted in Love Is Blind: After the Altar, and it seems like Jarette made a big mistake during their marriage. In a clip, Iyanna told Jarrette that her parents “know everything,” before one of her family members calls him “immature.”

What Happens Between Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson?

The two were barely showcased during the trailer, so fans will have to wait until the season premieres to find out what went wrong in their marriage leading up to their current divorce, which Life & Style previously confirmed.