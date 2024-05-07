What conviction? Six months after her then-husband Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of forcible rape, Bijou Phillips is getting her groove back. Sources exclusively tell Life & Style the mom of one, who filed for divorce in September 2023, is “committed to moving on with her life and not looking back.”

Bijou, 44, recently even went on a girls’ trip to Texas with old pal Nicky Hilton Rothschild. “Her friends are all saying that she’s doing better and seems lighter and more upbeat than she has since this whole nightmare started,” notes the insider.

Dating is another story for the Almost Famous star. “She’s still dealing with her complicated feelings toward Danny — he’s still the father of her daughter,” adds the insider. “For now she’s still focused on her life with her daughter and just getting a sense of normalcy back, but her friends are encouraged that she’s moving in the right direction.”