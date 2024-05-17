Emme ​Muñiz accompanied their mom, Jennifer Lopez, and stepdad, Ben Affleck, at stepsibling Fin Affleck’s school play on Thursday, May 16, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that Emme was “definitely Fin’s number one fan.”

“[Emme] was hooting and hollering and jumping around after [Fin’s] performance,” the source shares. “All the kids were hyped up afterward, congratulating each other and running around.”

The blended family reunited amid Jennifer, 54, and Ben’s marriage problems. On May 16, In Touch obtained photos of the A-list couple outside of ​Fin’s Los Angeles high school, where J. Lo and Emme were seen entering a car that the Gone Girl actor, 51, was driving.

“Nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids,” an insider told the outlet. “All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

Before Bennifer’s marriage got complicated, they were filled with love after tying the knot in June 2022. They were previously ​meant to head down the aisle in 2003 after meeting on the set of Gigli two years prior, but they ended their engagement during their wedding countdown. After splitting in January 2004, the A-listers reunited in 2021.

Instead of a traditional honeymoon, the pair brought their kids on a fun-filled summer trip to Lake Como.

Photographs flooded the internet of the luxurious family vacation and fans noticed that Emme and Fin were always standing by each other and flashing sweet smiles.

The ​Monster-in-Law actress shares Emme and twin Max ​Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben ​has three kids, Violet Affleck, Fin and Samuel Affleck, whom he welcomed during his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Emme gets along with Violet and Sam, but they’re closest to [Fin]. They have a lot in common,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in August 2022. “They love the same music. Emme’s turned [Fin] on to a lot of new artists, and they both embrace each other’s quirky fashion style.”

Come that ​May, ​Emme was spotted at Disneyland with Fin and Jen Garner. The celebrity kids and their friends rode thrill-seeking rides as they wore casual outfits. Emme rocked denim shorts, a white T-shirt and a brown knit sweater during their excursion. Meanwhile, Fin wore jeans, a graphic top and flannel.

In February, Emme and Fin were seen shopping in Los Angeles with Ben. Fin debuted a new hot pink buzz cut hairstyle, ​while Emme sported oversized black shorts and a loose hoodie.