Step-siblings and friends! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughterSeraphina Affleck are “definitely besties,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Emme gets along with Violet and Sam, but they’re closest to Seraphina,” the insider says, adding that “they have a lot in common.”

The two kiddos have been spotted on multiple outings with their respective parents and siblings, as Jennifer, 53, shares Emme, 14, and son Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas Ben, 49, shares Seraphina, 13, Violet and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. While they seemed to enjoy spending time with the entire blended fam, Emme and Seraphina were seen hanging out together the most.

After the “Jenny From the Block” artist and the Tender Bar actor wed in Las Vegas on July 16, the two youngsters were photographed walking side-by-side on a few occasions behind the newlywed couple during their Paris honeymoon. They were even seen wearing their earphones, seemingly listening to music while talking to one another.

“They love the same music,” the source continues. “Emme’s turned [Seraphina] on to a lot of new artists, and they both embrace each other’s quirky fashion style.”

The teens have embraced their own personal sense of fashion tastes, as Emme has been seen rocking cool graphic tees and combat boot looks, while Seraphina switches it up from casual jeans and sneakers to trendy skirts and colorful shirts.

“J.Lo and Ben couldn’t believe how seamless it all was,” the insider adds, referring to Emme and Seraphina’s friendship.

However, the new Mr. and Mrs. Affleck weren’t the only ones that were surprised at the close-knit bond the kids have.

“Even Jen Garner was amazed,” the insider says. “She‘s happy that Seraphina has found such a good friend in Emme.”

The new family dynamic has seemingly transitioned easily, even before Jennifer and Ben tied the knot. Eight months after the two reunited in April 2021, a separate source exclusively told Life & Style that the pair and their respective children were “thriving as a blended family.”

“Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max,” the insider said in December 2021, adding, “They’re all super close.”

The source also explained that “one of their favorite things to do is have a night in watching movies on a huge screen and eating popcorn,” in addition to “going to theme parks, museums, bowling, burger joints, escape rooms and even simple things.”

Aside from just hanging out together as a happy family, the insider pointed out that Max, 14, and Emme took Ben’s kids “under their wings,” and they “really look out for them.”