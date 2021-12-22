A united front! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are “thriving as a blended family,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The A-list couple, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, “make sure all the children have a say in family outings so that no one feels excluded.”

Ben, 49, shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo, 52, shares fraternal twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max. They’re all super close,” adds the insider.

MEGA

“One of their favorite things to do is have a night in watching movies on a huge screen and eating popcorn,” the source says. “They [also] enjoy going to theme parks, museums, bowling, burger joints, escape rooms and even simple things.”

With the holidays approaching, Max and Emme, 13, recently went shopping with Jennifer “because they wanted to choose their own Christmas gifts” for Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, the insider explains, noting the twins have taken Ben’s younger children “under their wings” and “really look out for them.”

Reps for Ben and J. Lo did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

As for celebrating Christmas, J. Lo and Ben are “planning to give themselves more time together,” a separate source told In Touch in November. However, the Good Will Hunting writer’s kids “will get a few days with them as well.”

For Jennifer Garner’s part, the actress is “super accommodating” and “makes the juggling a lot easier for everyone to manage,” assured the insider. “The kids get the best of both worlds.”

Since rekindling their romance in May, J. Lo and Ben have quickly reprised their role as Hollywood’s hottest couple. That said, both the Batman actor and the “Dance Again” artist were slow to open up about their reconciliation.

In fact, Ben first spoke out about his relationship with Jennifer during a December 1 interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” the Academy Award winner explained. “My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am — which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable.”