All Grown Up! See How Jennifer Lopez’s Teenage Twins Max and Emme Have Changed Over the Years

All grown up! Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s twins, Max and Emme, are full-fledged teenagers. The celebrity kids have transformed in the spotlight and went from tiny tots to successful young adults.

Of course, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer remembers every detail of her kids’ lives. She reflected on when she found out she was pregnant with her twins before giving birth in February 2008 during a YouTube video.

“The doctor says, ‘You see that right there, that little grain of rice? That’s the baby,’” the Hustlers actress recalled. “You see this other little grain of rice over here? That’s the other baby. I was like, ‘What?’ I started laughing hysterically. I just laughed out loud, I couldn’t believe it. And that’s how I found out I was having twins.”

Not surprisingly given the talent of their A-list parents, both of the twins are amazing singers. However, Emme has put her pipes on display much more often, including performing alongside her mother during Super Bowl LIV in 2019.

Jen even revealed that her daughter has her “daddy’s voice” and is a total “natural” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Emme opened up about how she got used to performing in front of large crowds. “When I was little, I used to be really shy singing in front of people, but not anymore,” Emme said via YouTube. “I like being up on the stage and the dancers are all behind me. Because, every show, I look in a different direction to see who’s behind me. My favorite person to see is my mom.”

The “On the Floor” songstress gushed to ET that Emme “could always sing” and even began “humming” while “in the crib.”

“Marc would say, ‘She’s singing, it feels good to her, it feels good to her soul and to her body,’ because he was like that,” the Second Act actress said. “I was like, ‘You think she’s singing?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ And he was right, and she’s always, since she was little, she could always sing.”

As for Max, Jen is just as crazy over her other “coconut,” the endearing nickname she calls her kiddos.

“My favorite thing about Max is his sense of humor and his incredible vocabulary,” the proud mom told her son on YouTube. “Also, your big heart, you have an enormous heart, and you are always so caring.”

