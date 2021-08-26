OK, Jennifer Lopez, we see you! The longtime entertainer is pretty well known for her incredible street style and J. Lo’s most recent outing with daughter Emme was no exception!

The “Let’s Get Loud” artist, 52, and her teenager, 13, were spotted heading to lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 25. Jennifer wore a white, flowing minidress paired with chunky brown knee-high boots. She accessorized the look with layered necklaces, a belt and a $2,650 Gucci handbag, per photos obtained by Daily Mail.

As for Emme, she looked cool and casual in a baggy sweater, ripped cut-offs, patterned socks and loafers. Oh, and of course, we can’t forget her fun blue and green hair! It doesn’t look like Emme’s twin brother, Max, was present for the outing. Who doesn’t love a mother-daughter day, right?

J. Lo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and thankfully, Max and Emme are supportive of their mom’s blossoming romance with Ben Affleck. In fact, J. Lo and Ben, 49, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, “are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a source previously told In Touch.

@CelebCandidly/MEGA

“They want privacy, and they want to live the good life. Whichever place they choose, it’ll be the perfect home to blend their family,” the insider added, noting all of the kids are “super excited about their future home.” Ben shares daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

When it comes to more permanent plans, a proposal from the Good Will Hunting writer is “around the corner,” a separate source told In Touch. “It’s no secret” that J. Lo wants to get married and Ben “still feels that Jennifer was the one that got away.”

Prior to rekindling her romance with Ben earlier this year, J. Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. The “All I Have” singer and the former New York Yankee, 46, were together for nearly four years before announcing their breakup in April. Jennifer “wants him to move on,” an additional insider revealed to In Touch. “She wishes him well.”