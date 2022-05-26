Girl, Maren Morris’ Bikini Pictures Are Smokin’! See the Country Star’s Best Swimsuit Moments

Holy smokes! Maren Morris is everyone’s fun-sized country star and is one of the biggest female singers in the industry. In addition to her breakthrough career, the “My Church” singer is a rockstar wife to Ryan Hurd and their son, Hayes. During her pregnancy, the Texas native actively worked out so that she could show off her amazing body in a bikini.

Even through her third trimester, the “I Can’t Love You Anymore” artist kicked butt in the gym. Maren’s trainer, Erin Oprea, previously told Life & Style that Maren basically kept her normal workout routine minus the abdominal exercises.

“Once cleared [by a doctor], we continue making pretty muscles while getting in those steps,” she said in January 2020. “Everything you do now, will make things easier at birth and getting back in shape after. Plus, your joints will feel better too,” she continued before gushing over her celebrity client.

“She is amazing. She looks stunning, but she has worked her butt off for it. I am really proud of her.”

A month after she gave birth to her son, the “GIRL” singer went on vacation with Ryan, and she looked incredible in her swimsuits … even if she hadn’t just had a baby. The couple spent their time reading in the sand and devouring seafood, but the standout of the trip was Maren’s rockin’ figure.

The country artist sent a positive message on Instagram to other new momma’s who struggle with their post-baby body image. “Am never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again. No one took it: I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” she captioned her April 2021 photos working out and debuting her post-baby physique.

“The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f–king badass. And yeah, I’m proud.”

After settling into motherhood, Maren released her 2022 album, Humble Quest, which features a duet with her musically talented husband. “This album wouldn’t have happened without you,” she thanked Ryan in a March 2022 Instagram post. They debuted the song “I Can’t Love You Anymore” live at the 2022 CMT awards during a passionate and heartfelt performance. Their harmonies were so in sync and showed fans a peek into their love.

The album was such a hit that it broke records within the first day of its release including breaking the record for the most first-day and first-week streams on Amazon Music for a country female artist.

