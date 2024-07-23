Kendall Jenner sizzled in a red bikini in photos she shared from her summer lake vacation on Monday, July 22.

The sporty supermodel, 28, was seen aboard a motorboat with a tiny triangle top and a matching red baseball cap. Her face was sun kissed after her day outdoors on the water as she smiled brightly.

“Wake surfer girl,” Kendall captioned the Instagram post. While she didn’t share any photos of her in action, the California native has long professed her love of athletics, including snowboarding and horseback riding.

Fans loved The Kardashians star’s cheery vacation photos. “I love the bright reflections on your cheeks, you look blissful!” one person commented, while another wrote, “Always looking fabulous in red!”

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“Kendall Jenner always slaying during summer,” one follower pointed out, as another cheered, “Living your best life, Kendall! Keep shining and smiling!”

While the reality star didn’t tag her location, she’s known to frequent the mountains and lakes in Idaho during the mid to late summer months.

In August 2021, Kendall and then-boyfriend Devin Booker took a lake vacation in Idaho shortly after he returned from winning a gold medal with the U.S. men’s basketball team in the Tokyo Olympics.

Devin, 27, shared a photo of Kenny wearing his Olympic hardware around her neck while wearing a green bikini and taking a swig of beer as they relaxed on a boat. Scenic tall pine trees could be seen in the distance, as she laid back in front of an American flag.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

After a brief split in June 2022, the pair were back together and enjoying the woods in the Pacific Northwest during an August 2022 getaway. Kendall confirmed the romance was back on by sharing an Instagram Story photo sitting on Devin’s lap on a porch while drinking a beer. They were surrounded by tall trees in the idyllic setting.

After the couple split in November 2022, Kendall and her next boyfriend, singer Bad Bunny, hit up the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho, for a romantic vacation in August 2023. The duo ended up taking a road trip in an RV to Oregon, where they explored the famed Crater Lake. Kendall and Bad Bunny, 30, – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – split in December 2023, but have reunited on and off since then.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had a more glamorous getaway in June, when she went yachting in Mallorca, Spain. Kendall thrilled fans by sharing a series of photos wearing a stunning yet see-through lilac dress while enjoying “9 p.m. sunsets.” She also included another post wearing a bikini while chilling on the boat.

For that trip, the Vogue cover girl was joined by her sister, Kylie Jenner. Kendall shared an adorable video of the pair drinking beer and singing along to Billie Eilish’s “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE.” They also walked along a stone-covered beach on one of their shore excursions.

Kendall explained in 2023 how she didn’t always feel at home among her famous Kardashian sisters.

“Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family,” she told WSJ magazine. “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life,” she said about growing up on reality TV, although Kendall said that didn’t mean she wasn’t close with Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

“I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” she continued. “It’s just weird to me … because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion,” she added of her Olympic gold-medal winning father, Caitlyn Jenner.