Kendall Jenner has an Olympic gold medal winning dad, and now, her boyfriend, Devin Booker, has the same piece of prized hardware. The 25-year-old model sported the Phoenix Suns star’s U.S. Men’s Basketball’s gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics while lying on his boat in a bikini.

Devin posted the August 17 photo of the brunette beauty on the back of a boat with a lake sparkling behind her. Wearing a green bikini, Kendall had the 24-year-old’s brand-new gold medal around her neck. The hardware itself sat against her bare hip, while the red, white and blue sash draped down through her cleavage.

Kendall was tossing back a beer in the photo, while an American flag could be seen behind her flying from the back of the boat. In other photos Devin shared from their getaway, his large black dog, Haven, joined the couple for the scenic ride around a mountain lake.

Devin captioned the series of snapshots “Lake Boi,” which included a photo of the 6’5” NBA star swimming in the cool water with just his head above the surface. It’s unclear where the pair are vacationing, but the location looked quite similar to an Idaho getaway Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian took last summer. Even the boat itself was nearly identical to the one Kourt and Scott Disick used for having lake outings with their three kids.

The United States men’s basketball team took home the gold medal with their 87-82 victory over France on Friday, August 13. While Kendall has always been Devin’s biggest cheerleader, even her brother, Rob Kardashian, was thrilled by the victory. He wrote “Legends” next to Devin’s August 16 post. The athlete shared photos of himself wearing the medal around his neck, the presentation ceremony and even a still shot from a FaceTime call with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady smiling and congratulating him on the team’s win!

Kendall has dated several other NBA players, but her relationship with Devin is the most serious, as well as the most public. The couple of over one year share some Instagram love here and there, but don’t go overboard. She didn’t include any of their romance in Kendall’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians plotlines but for a good reason.

She explained during the show’s reunion, following the series coming to a close after 20 seasons, why she went out of her way to not show her dating life on the series.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” Kendall said in June. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”